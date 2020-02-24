Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
blue jays blackout

Toronto is furious at Rogers and MLB after blackout of Blue Jays games

The streaming service MLB.TV has just announced that it's blacking out all Blue Jays games for the new season, and Toronto baseball fans are livid. 

The streaming site notified its Canadian subscribers on Friday that, for the 2020 season, it will no longer be showing any games involving Guerrero Jr., Hyun-Jin and everyone else on the Jays team. 

That's bad news for Toronto fans who signed up to pay $24.99 a month for their MLB.TV subscription—where the majority of the league's games are still currently aired—specifically to watch the Jays play.

Now, viewers will have to tune into Sportnet Now (owned by Rogers Communications, who also owns the Jays) which will air up to 162 games this season. 

It comes on the tail of the Major League Baseball's decision to relinquish its streaming rights for all 30 teams, allowing them to cut their own local deals instead. 

People are taking to social media to announce that they'll be cancelling their MLB.TV for good. 

People are evening threatening to reduce their consumption of baseball at all. 

To be fair, blackouts for local teams are not new in the MLB, but this the first time that Blue Jays fans have fallen victim to the viewing restrictions, especially since this new local deal affects the entire country. 

