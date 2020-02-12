Toronto Blue Jays catcher charged with exposing himself in parking lot

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire, 24, is reportedly facing one misdemeanour charge after allegedly exposing himself while parked outside a Florida strip mall.

The Seattle native, who joined the Blue Jays in 2018, was arrested on Friday in Dunedin, Fla., for "exposure of sexual organs."

The Canadian Press reports that local police were called to a parking lot after someone was spotted sitting inside an SUV and exposing himself.

"When deputies arrived, they made contact with Reese McGuire," said the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in a statement on Wednesday.

Police said that the person in the car "was co-operative and did not deny the allegations."

The Blue Jays are aware of the recent police incident involving catcher Reese McGuire. He has been in communication with the club and we are working to gather more information. Out of respect for the legal process, neither he nor the club will comment any further at this time. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 12, 2020

The Toronto Blue Jays issued a statement early Wednesday afternoon to confirm their awareness of the allegations.

A court date has been scheduled for McGuire in Florida on March 16.