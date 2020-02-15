Fans frustrated that Toronto Raptors get no respect despite being one of NBA's best teams

There's no denying that the Toronto Raptors are having one hell of a season following last year's NBA championship win.

They now rank as one of the top 10 most valuable teams in the NBA and they set a new record for the longest single-season win streak from a Canadian professional sports team in recorded history.

Not to mention they've done it all without former Raptors star Kawhi Leonard, and rotation players Marc Gasol and Norman Powell have both been out for weeks with injuries.

So when, many fans wonder, will the Raptors finally get the respect they so desperately deserve?

Am getting so pissed about how everyone is not giving the Toronto Raptors the Respect they Deserve for wining a championship last year and having another great season from the refs to the Media like @espn @stephenasmith @SHAQ and the @NBA — Peter Parker (@SpiderMan9787) February 14, 2020

Many think the Raptors have received less than they're due from the NBA, sports networks and fans south of the border simply for being a Canadian team.

@espn should be embarrassed at the segment they did on raptors today. No credit with injured players and a 15 game win streak but we didn’t earn it?? @espn is garbage and their analysts are complete morons. No respect for the defending champs. It needs to stop now. #raptors — Daniel Gennuso (@DanielGennuso) February 11, 2020

And some even think the Toronto Maple Leafs unfairly receive more air time and respect than the Raptors in their own city, despite the fact that the latter is currently doing far better than the former.

I turned on the radio after Raptor’s historic win, and both Fan590 and TSN1050 were talking hockey. 🤦 Raptors are the defending champs and get no respect in their own city. — Alan King Chiu (@a4chiu) February 12, 2020

Others are outraged at the fact that Leonard appears to be the only Raptors player who ever got any respect, despite the fact that the team is excelling without him.

No! They won a damn Championship and still don't get respect. They call that the Kawhi Championship. Would luv to see them repeat minus Kawhi to shut the yappers up. — Curtis Cousins jr (@curtiscousins5) February 11, 2020

But some fans are saying the Raptors have plenty of respect for themselves, as do their devoted fans, and that's really all that matters.

"No respect was the theme all of last year," one Twitter user wrote.

"It literally doesn’t matter. These guys respect themselves and the fans respect the shit out of that in return. All the doubters (south of the border) have 0 influence."