Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
auston matthews meets cancer patient

Toronto Maple Leafs fan with cancer meets hockey star Auston Matthews

All-star hockey player Auston Matthews made a long-time fan's dreams come true last night when he met with stage 4 cancer patient Donna Thomson. 

Thomson was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2019 and her dying wish was to meet her hockey hero and watch him play live on ice, according to CTV News

Thomson's sister's neighbour, Grant Haire, wrote about her wish on Facebook about two weeks ago.

"Help make a New Years miracle come true for this beautiful woman!" he wrote.

"Donna sadly was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer but hasn't let that get her spirits down. She has been a die-hard Leaf fan her whole life and is said to be Matthews' biggest fan and I would love to give her a chance to meet him!"

Haire eventually received a message from the director of media relations with the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to CTV, informing him that Matthews had heard about the campaign and wanted to bring Thomson to yesterday's game. 

Thomson sported a fake black moustache to match Matthews and a Leafs jersey at Monday night's game, ringing a cowbell from her seat in a private box at Scotiabank Arena with three of her guests. 

She was also treated to a stay at a nearby hotel courtesy of Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs and SickKids Hospital.

Monday's game was the first time Thomson got to watch her favourite team play live. 

"There are no words, there really are not," she told CTV. "I can't express how I feel. I mean, it's just been phenomenal."

