Toronto's popular indoor beach volleyball facility is closing after landlord triples rent

After more than 30 years, Toronto's longest-running indoor volleyball court is closing for good.

Beach Blast, the beloved facility by Caledonia Park, has announced it will be shuttering its doors, and its seven indoor sandy volleyball courts, at the end of month.

The 30,000-square-foot building at 15 Leswyn Road was recently purchased by new owners, and the business' rent has since tripled.

Beach Blast's owner George Shermer has chosen not to renew the lease, to the heartbreak of the volleyball enthusiasts and even the former Olympians who once trained there.

Known as the premium destination for volleyball training, even during the harsh Toronto winters, Beach Blast has also acted as a community centre of sorts, and been the choice training facility for athletes like two-time beach volleyball Olympian Josh Binstock.

The business itself is a fixture in Toronto's volleyball community: Beach Blast is partnered with the Ontario Volleyball Association as the manager of the leagues at Ashbridges Bay, which takes over 96 courts in the summer.

Fun fact: the indoor courts were the music video locale for Drake's song 5AM in Toronto back in 2015—a true Toronto institution.

Hundreds of players will have to find a new home for their indoor leagues come the end of January, or else dream of the seasons for sandy beaches and warm weather, whenever that may come.