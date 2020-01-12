Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
sand trap golf toronto

Toronto is about to get an indoor golf bar and lounge

The fairways might be frozen over right now, but Toronto golfers will soon be able to get their swing at the first indoor golf lounge to open near downtown. 

Construction is ongoing for a new 4,000-square-foot spot called The Sand Trap, which is slated to open up in Parkdale this February. 

Players will get access to four Full Swing golf simulators, one of the most popular simulators in the industry (Tiger Woods is an ambassador). 

You'll be able to play 80 championship courses without having to get your shoes dirty on the green. 

It's also a lounge, meaning it comes with a full bar and a seating area. You'll be able to store your clubs, if you plan on being a regular, or rent clubs if you don't have any of your own.

The Sand Trap will open at 1306 King Street West; the exact date has yet to be announced.

Sand Trap

