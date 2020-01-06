The closest go-kart track to downtown Toronto has been shut down

After 17 years of letting people zip near the waterfront, Go-Karts at Polson Pier has closed.

The outdoor go-karting complex—the closest one to downtown Toronto—has announced that it is no longer operating, thanks to some "unsavoury characters," a.k.a. landlords.

"Unfortunately our landlord did not renew our lease after 17 years," says the business' website.

"The only good thing I can say is we no longer have to deal with these unsavoury characters."

The website has also provided a couple of phone numbers, presumably the landlords', for people to call and complain, if they so feel inclined.

Go-Karts says it'll be opening a new multi-level track in Pickering sometime in 2020.

Until then, you'll have to travel to the indoor track K1 Speed in Downsview Park, 401 Mini-Indy in Etobicoke, or Centennial Mini-Indy when it re-opens in the summer.