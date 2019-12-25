Sports & Play
toronto raptors vs boston celtics

Raptors vs Celtics is Toronto's first ever home game on Christmas Day

The Toronto Raptors are playing the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena for the franchise's first game on Christmas Day in 19 years, and the first time they've hosted a Christmas Day game in Toronto.

The clash is one of five games on the NBA's schedule for Christmas Day and features two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

In advance of the game, the Toronto Raptors twitter revealed that all fans will receive a special Christmas Day snowglobe tee featuring the Raptors mascot and the OVO owl. 

The Raptors are currently 4 point underdogs in the game, largely because Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell and and Marc Gasol will be sitting out with injuries.

But Toronto fans don't seem to care.

Playing on Christmas Day means the Raptors are finally getting the respect around the league in the wake of winning the 2019 NBA Championship.

The last time the Raptors played on Christmas Day was 2001 when Vince Carter was on the team.

That squad lost the game to the New York Knicks 102-94.

Kyle Lowry and the rest of Toronto are hoping for a better result this time.

Toronto Raptors

