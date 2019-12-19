Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
maple leafs nathan phillips square

The Toronto Maple Leafs are practicing outdoors at Nathan Phillips Square next month

Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Anyone who wants to see the Toronto Maple Leafs in action without having to pay exorbitant prices for a ticket to one of their games can catch the team playing at the city's Nathan Phillips Square for free next month.

The boys will be having an outdoor practice on downtown Toronto's favourite rink at the corner of Queen and Bay on January 9, starting at 11 a.m., to be followed by a 3-on-3 tournament at noon and public skating at 2:30 p.m.

The square will also be hosting a number of other fun Leafs-themed events over the following three days, including a live Leafs alumni game, a skills competitions between Olympic athletes and a screening of the Leafs vs. Florida Panthers game on January 12.

The celebration of all things hockey has been known to be a hit, drawing huge crowds in previous years — including last year, when the team got to the rink by taking the TTC.

There will also be prizes and giveaways up for grabs, free hot drinks and live music and entertainment. And, Sport Chek is covering the public's skate rental fees for the entire weekend.

If you're a Leafs fan, it'll be a weekend you won't want to miss.

Lead photo by

City of Toronto PR

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

The Toronto Maple Leafs are practicing outdoors at Nathan Phillips Square next month

15 unusual indoor activities in Toronto

The Richmond Green outdoor skate trail is now open for the season

Kawhi Leonard finally got his ring from the Raptors and it was perfect

Fans are warning each other not to boo Kawhi at the Raptors game tonight

Kawhi Leonard and Raptors exchange message of love via Toronto billboards

Kawhi Leonard returns to Toronto this week and here's what people are saying

Downtown Toronto just got a new ice skating trail