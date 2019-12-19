The Toronto Maple Leafs are practicing outdoors at Nathan Phillips Square next month

Anyone who wants to see the Toronto Maple Leafs in action without having to pay exorbitant prices for a ticket to one of their games can catch the team playing at the city's Nathan Phillips Square for free next month.

The boys will be having an outdoor practice on downtown Toronto's favourite rink at the corner of Queen and Bay on January 9, starting at 11 a.m., to be followed by a 3-on-3 tournament at noon and public skating at 2:30 p.m.

We're bringing the game back outdoors!



Join us for a full weekend of fun at this year's Outdoor Practice presented by @SportChek as we take the game back to its roots on the ODR.



Learn more: https://t.co/GcmBSK1L2B pic.twitter.com/3NfkQSnS5r — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 19, 2019

The square will also be hosting a number of other fun Leafs-themed events over the following three days, including a live Leafs alumni game, a skills competitions between Olympic athletes and a screening of the Leafs vs. Florida Panthers game on January 12.

The celebration of all things hockey has been known to be a hit, drawing huge crowds in previous years — including last year, when the team got to the rink by taking the TTC.

Remember when the Leafs took the TTC in their gear to an outdoor practice. Yeah I think about that at least once a day. — Laura☃️Duarte (@duarteelauraa) November 9, 2019

There will also be prizes and giveaways up for grabs, free hot drinks and live music and entertainment. And, Sport Chek is covering the public's skate rental fees for the entire weekend.

If you're a Leafs fan, it'll be a weekend you won't want to miss.