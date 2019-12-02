This riverside lights festival near Toronto is now all lit up for the holidays

Holiday season is officially here, which means Christmas trees and light displays are popping up all over the city. Even though you can catch some festive light displays inside the city, nothing can quite compare to the giant display of lights at Simcoe Christmas Panorama.

The christmas classic festival celebrated their 61st 'official light up' this weekend, kickstarting their season that will run until January 5th, 2020.

Located in Wellington Park in Simcoe, the Simcoe Christmas Panorama involves thousands of lights and over 60 displays spread across the town's downtown parks beside the Lynn River. The three-dimensional exhibits are built by volunteers, and have a vintage charm to them.

And as if the lights reflecting in the icy water of the Lynn River isn't magical enough, horse drawn trolley rides are available to take you on a tour through the grounds.

Other treats to enjoy at the park include a Christmas Farm Market, hot chocolate and cider, and donuts.

The festival got its start when parade floats were abandoned in Wellington Park after a rained out event over 6o years ago. The following year, organizers decided to take the rest of the floats and install them in the park for the town to enjoy over the entire festive season.

Now for the last 6o years this festival has become a family favourite holiday destination.

The parks and displays will be lit up every night from November 30th to January 5th from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.