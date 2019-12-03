There are two new ridiculously cute baby animals at the Toronto Zoo

If you're planning a trip to The Toronto Zoo anytime soon, be sure to keep an eye out for two new adorable baby hoglets.

The baby red river hogs were born to mother Tisa on November 4, according to The Toronto Zoo.

Their arrival marks the second litter for parents Tisa and Sir Philip Pigglesworth III.

"Tisa is a great second-time mom, very trusting and comfortable with Keepers," according to a tweet from the zoo which also featured a video of the new lovable animals.

We are excited to announce that red river hog Tisa gave birth to a litter of two hoglets on Monday, November 4th. Tisa is a great second-time mom, very trusting and comfortable with Keepers. This is the second litter for Tisa and Sir Philip Pigglesworth III #TwoTinyHogletsII 🐽 pic.twitter.com/Q73D9RQPZa — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) December 3, 2019

"The curious hoglets are nursing well and eagerly explore their maternity habitat," they added.

The new babies live in the zoo's African Rainforest Pavilion, as the majority of wild river hogs inhabit the Guinean and Congolian forests.

So be sure to look out for these little guys the next time you head out to Scarborough for a visit to the zoo, though there's no guarantee you'll actually get to see them.

"You may catch a glimpse of mom and hoglets," The Toronto Zoo said, "but please note these times may vary."