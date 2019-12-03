Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
baby animals toronto zoo

There are two new ridiculously cute baby animals at the Toronto Zoo

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're planning a trip to The Toronto Zoo anytime soon, be sure to keep an eye out for two new adorable baby hoglets. 

The baby red river hogs were born to mother Tisa on November 4, according to The Toronto Zoo. 

Their arrival marks the second litter for parents Tisa and Sir Philip Pigglesworth III. 

"Tisa is a great second-time mom, very trusting and comfortable with Keepers," according to a tweet from the zoo which also featured a video of the new lovable animals. 

"The curious hoglets are nursing well and eagerly explore their maternity habitat," they added. 

The new babies live in the zoo's African Rainforest Pavilion, as the majority of wild river hogs inhabit the Guinean and Congolian forests.

So be sure to look out for these little guys the next time you head out to Scarborough for a visit to the zoo, though there's no guarantee you'll actually get to see them. 

"You may catch a glimpse of mom and hoglets," The Toronto Zoo said, "but please note these times may vary."

Lead photo by

The Toronto Zoo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

There are two new ridiculously cute baby animals at the Toronto Zoo

This magical holiday lights trail near Toronto is now open for the season

This riverside lights festival near Toronto is now all lit up for the holidays

Toronto's newest outdoor skating rink is now officially open at Union Station

There's a drive-thru holiday lights tunnel near Toronto

10 fun day trips that make for an ideal winter escape from Toronto

Drake and Meek Mill almost stole the show at Raptors big win vs Philly

Magical holiday train will roll through Toronto this week