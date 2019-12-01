There's a drive-thru holiday lights tunnel near Toronto

There's nothing like a good festival of lights to get you in that holiday spirit, and you can now drive through one right outside Toronto.

The Gift of Lights, on the Bingemans event grounds in Kitchener, is returning this year to provide you with a magical holiday experience like no other.

The event includes a family-friendly drive-thru holiday light exhibit with two tunnels and over 300 animated and static light displays.

You can experience this holiday spectacle from inside the comfort of your own vehicle, or you can participate in one of the Walk-Only Nights on December 1 or January 4.

A portion of all proceeds on Walk-Only Nights will go toward the Tree of Hope Radiothon and the Grand River Hospital Foundation.

But if you do decide to stay within the confines of your car, be sure to tune into Gift of Lights Radio at 103.3FM for the full experience.

The entire Gift of Lights experience takes approximately 20 minutes to drive through, and cars are asked not to exceed the speed limit of 10 km/hr while inside the tunnels.

Tickets for this holiday attraction are already on sale, and they're significantly cheaper if you buy online.

The Gift of Lights began on November 16 and it'll be open to visitors until January 4, 2020.