Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
raptors city jersey

Toronto Raptors City Edition jersey might have just been leaked but fans aren't loving it

Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto Raptors fans are not responding well to a photo of what is allegedly the team's 2019-2020 City Edition jersey, which was confirmed to be a leak by some online sources.

The photo, which has been making its rounds on social media this morning, shows a black jersey with a gold "Toronto" emblazoned across the front in a cursive-type font that some are calling simply "awful."

The OVO coloured uniform — which has in past years been sponsored by the Drake-founded clothing brand — also appears to have a jagged lightning bolt-like pattern running down each side, and has a retro feel to it.

"Every team is trying to out-do the other in having the ugliest jersey design lol," one user tweeted. "No effort at all," another said. And yet another joked, "bet it was from Champs Sports."

One even said the hideous fit "screams Drake."

The special edition jersey is a collaboration that Nike and the NBA started in 2017 to allow teams to pay homage to their home cities.

Whether they love the uniform or hate it, fans will have to wait to see the official design and get their hands on a jersey of their own when they're released later this year.

Lead photo by

@bobbyboxscore

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto Raptors City Edition jersey might have just been leaked but fans aren't loving it

There's a new skating rink in Toronto for live DJ skate nights this winter

Here's what both sides are saying about the Raptors championship ring controversy

Bianca Andreescu and Penny Oleksiak are Toronto's new favourite power-besties

Toronto's waterfront skating rink is now open for the season

People are already giving up on the Toronto Maple Leafs

One of Toronto's oldest gyms is closing after 70 years

You can skate on a magical ice trail through a forest near Toronto this winter