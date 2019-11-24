Toronto's free outdoor skating rinks open for the season this week

If you're someone who doesn't immediately fall on your butt when the ground below you turns to ice, you'll be glad to know that most of the city's outdoor skating rinks open for the season this week.

Toronto is home to 54 outdoor artificial rinks, and what better way to enjoy the holiday season than by gliding around on a rink with the ones you love?

Opening dates vary slightly by location, but the vast majority will open for the season on Sat, November 30.

All remaining rinks will officially open on December 7.

Be sure to check online to find out when your local rink opens its doors.

Most skating rinks also offer accessibility aids such as sledges, skate horses and skate aids upon request. Wheelchairs and strollers are also allowed on the ice.

You have until March Break to take advantage of this perfect Sunday afternoon activity, so make sure to get those skates sharpened and prepare to glide all over that freshly-zambonied ice.