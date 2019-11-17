Sports & Play
One of Toronto's oldest gyms is closing after 70 years

Another Toronto neighbourhood is starting to mourn the loss of a long-running local business.

Riverdale Fitness, which has been a mainstay near the corner of Danforth and Jones since 1949, has just announced that it will be shuttering next month.

The gym's team said in an open letter to customers that the building has new owners who are looking to occupy the premises, so the decades-old business will have to go by the end of the year.

"We'll do our best to keep things business as usual," the letter reads. "Many thanks to all of you for your endless loyalty and support over the years."

The gym has affordable rates and a welcoming environment that feels to many like home. In an area where the nearest comparable gym is a GoodLife, it's always been an unassuming spot to work out.

Riverdale Fitness's last day in business will be December 15.

