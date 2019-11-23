This picturesque skating trail opens in Toronto this month

Who could say no to a free winter festival complete with a holiday market, live music, and best of all, an awesome outdoor skating rink?

Torontonians can get all that and more at the Evergreen Brick Works Winter Village this year, which will run every weekend from November 30 to December 22 at the iconic 550 Bayview Avenue venue.

Winter Village returns to Evergreen Brick Works!



Celebrate the holidays in a place like no other in Toronto – a reimagined historic brick factory.



Evergreen’s Winter Village is free to attend, open every weekend from November 30 to December 22, 2019.https://t.co/gk6QMGOeQm — Evergreen Brick Works (@EGBrickWorks) November 15, 2019

You can peruse crafts and gifts from local vendors in the holiday marketplace, grab some snacks and drinks from the on-site farmers' market or one of many food trucks, take in the live entertainment and indulge in some s'mores by a bonfire.

There will even be sustainably-grown Christmas trees available for purchase from the Don Valley locale's garden market.

The most must-do activity at the village? Taking a spin on the charming outdoor skating rink, which loops around sections of snow-covered gardens in the old brick factory.

At night, the historic building's exposed beams, which are open to the sky above, will be it up with twinkling lights for an extra festive experience.

An added bonus is that the rink is cooled using eco technology, in line with Brickworks' mandate to be as green of a facility as possible.

Skating is free but weather-dependent, and visitors can either bring their own skates (and get them sharpened) or rent a pair for just $5. Helmets can be rented for free.