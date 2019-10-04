You can now do lasagna yoga in Toronto

Have you ever wanted to somehow combine eating lasagna with doing yoga? Me neither, but just because you haven't thought of something doesn't mean you shouldn't try it.

And for those of you who like to try new (and weird) things, LasagnaYoga is coming to Oblong Yoga House on October 18.

The event "will combine calming breathwork, a slow flow, partner massage and mindful eating," according to its description.

"Have you ever been in a yoga class dreaming that you could wake up out of your savasana to a steaming hot plate of melty drippy lasagna?," it asks.

No, I can't say that I have. But I'm open to it.

And lasagna isn't the only food this yoga studio uses: their calendar also lists Chocolate Yoga as a regular event.

"Cacao is an ancient herb that helps open the heart and get the blood flowing. This a great way to start our warm heart and chest opening yoga class. Help unblock emotions and become more in tune with your body and mind," it states.

A ticket for LasagnaYoga will cost you $33, and it includes a full yoga class and a piping hot plate of lasagna.

Plus the lasagna is vegan and gluten-free, so you won't have to feel too guilty about indulging immediately after exercising.

Space in the class is limited to 10 people, so be sure to reserve your spot (and your plate) ASAP.