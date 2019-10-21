Sports & Play
A guy in a banana suit was among the fastest runners at the Toronto marathon

After a rigorous workout — like, say, yesterday's Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon — it is imperative to replenish your body's nutrients and electrolytes with something nourishing and restorative, like bananas, which have been proven to be at least as effective as sports drinks.

It is unclear whether this information had anything to do with one athlete's decision to don a banana suit for the 21-km run, which he finished in an impressive 1:15:35.

Canadian Running Magazine identified the man as American Melvin Nyairo, though Torontonians may now know him best as Banana Man.

He allegedly kept up with elite runners who were looking to qualify for the Olympics.

Apparently, running marathons dressed as food is somewhat of a thing — a St. Catharines resident ran a half-marathon in a grape suit in 2017, breaking the already-existing Guinness World Record for "fastest half marathon dressed as a fruit."

Nyairo's stunt earned him the U.S. unofficial world record for the title yesterday. He thanked his friends and family, as well as his sponsor, Chiquita bananas, in a Facebook post.

