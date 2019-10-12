Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Cannington Haunted Trail

There's a spooky haunted maze and trail in a forest near Toronto

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're looking to be beyond terrified this Halloween season, travelling just outside Toronto might be worth it for the scare. 

It'll take you about an hour and a half to drive out to MacLeod Park in Cannington, but the haunted trail and mazes promise to be worth it for those who love a good adrenaline rush. 

Cannington Haunted Trail and Mazes will be operational for two weekends in October, and it'll have three spectacularly haunted attractions. 

The haunted trail, the intense maze in the barn and the new pitch black maze in the pavilion are sure to terrify you. 

This year's event will feature new scenes and scares, and they'll certainly get a scream out of anyone nearby. 

The haunted trail and mazes will be open on October 18, 19, 25 and 26. 

The event is not recommended for children under 8, and children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for the terrifying event are on sale online, and they'll cost you $15. 

Lead photo by

Cannington Haunted Trail

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

There's a spooky haunted maze and trail in a forest near Toronto

Claw machine arcades are Toronto's hottest newest trend

You can rent this haunted house near Toronto for dirt cheap during spooky season

Toronto is getting light and sound activated seesaws next to the waterfront

This unreal cliff system near Toronto offers sweeping views of fall

You can soon take spinning classes from the top of the CN Tower

5 breathtaking lookouts for fall colours near Toronto

You can now do lasagna yoga in Toronto