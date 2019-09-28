Toronto is getting a five-storey inflatable pumpkin

Thanksgiving weekend is fast approaching, and this year you can celebrate it at a festival all about pumpkins.

Toronto Pumpkinfest is a three-day festival in Downsview Park, and it's a fall-lover's dream.

For the fifth year in a row, it'll include a pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin bowling, inflatables, games, rides, food trucks and best of all, a five-storey inflatable pumpkin.

The massive pumpkin will be on display for all to see, and it'll make the perfect photo op.

The festival will also have a pumpkin patch with hundreds of pumpkins to choose from, so you can pick the perfect one for your jack-o'-lantern this year.

Pumpkinfest will also offer an array of activities for kids, including a costume contest and the Little Miss Pumpkin Fest contest.

It'll take place from October 12th to 14th, and admission to the festival grounds is completely free.