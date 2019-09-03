Toronto is getting a festival all about guinea pigs

It turns out dog owners aren't the only ones who love to obsess over their pets ⁠— guinea pig parents are just enthusiastic.

Luckily, the annual Toronto Pignic is back for a fourth year in a row to give owners and their pets a chance to celebrate all things guinea pig.

Established in 2016, Toronto's guinea pig picnic is an outdoor fundraiser where breeders, rescues, pet parents and guinea pigs come together to spread awareness about the welfare of the species and celebrate the adorable little rodents.

The event will take place at Greenwood Park once again, and it'll feature activities such as a piggie pageant, a mini market with vendors, a piggie prize wheel and more.

Spending our afternoon at the Toronto Guinea Pig Pignic. There’s a beauty pageant, a costume contest, and this is one of the contenders for heaviest pig. I love this city. pic.twitter.com/8CRTAfZCdA — Adam Bunch (@TODreamsProject) September 15, 2018

At the picnic, there will be two main optional community pens where owners can let their pigs play safely.

Male and female piggies will be separated, and the pens will have shade, hay, water bottles, hide huts, and veggies for the little guys.

Don't forget to bring your own picnic lunch to the event, and to register your furry friend when you arrive.

We’re at a guinea pig party! Leo and I just had to stop, it’s so funny how in Toronto there seems to be a festival for EVERYTHING! Got to hold this baby one and saw weird naked ones. They even had a red carpet photo shoot (I died) stay weird, Toronto!



.#toronto #pignic pic.twitter.com/VoQpjpuSyk — Sarah Antonio (@SarahPSmart) September 15, 2018

The adorable pignic will go down on Sunday, September 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While admission is totally free, donations are always encouraged and will go toward guinea pig charities such as Helping Homeless Pets and Piggles Cares.