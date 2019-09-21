Toronto is getting a board game festival and convention where you can try new games

Sports & Play
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ever wondered how board games, role playing games and card games get created? It turns out the answer is by testing them right here in Toronto.

Founded in 2016, ProtoTO is an annual tabletop game design convention that tests new ideas out on real players. Taking place the weekend of September 27 - September 29 this year on the second floor of the Holiday Inn on Carlton, passes for the full three days are just $15.

The event mostly involves play-testing and open gaming on dozens of new game prototypes, but there are also speaking engagements and of course (like any good convention) after parties!

If you're a designer, you can get mentorship from other designers, and it's easy to volunteer for the fest if you want to help out.

But most of all, lots of testers are needed, so you want to unleash your nerdy side and help bring new board games to life, score some tickets quick.

