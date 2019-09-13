Sports & Play
toronto blue jays

Toronto Blue Jays wish player a Happy Birthday and then release him

Everyone knows it's unacceptable to break up with someone on their birthday, but what about releasing a baseball player on their birthday?

It seems to me like that should also be off-limits, but apparently the Toronto Blue Jays disagree. 

The team wished Clayton Richard a happy 36th birthday via Twitter yesterday. 

Then, on the very same day, they proceeded to announce the reinstatement of Elvis Luciano and that in order to make room, they were releasing Richard. 

Richard has suffered from multiple injuries this season, including his right knee and left lat. 

On top of that, 19 year-old Luciano was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and had to be activated for the final 19 games of the season for the Blue Jays to retain his rights, according to Sportsnet

He'll be active in time for next Thursday's game again the Boston Red Sox. 

Still, many are questioning the team's move to do all this on Richard's birthday. 

And some are questioning their move to release him at all. 

But whatever the reason may be for the decision, any day other than yesterday would have been a better day to make the announcement.

