Toronto Blue Jays wish player a Happy Birthday and then release him
Everyone knows it's unacceptable to break up with someone on their birthday, but what about releasing a baseball player on their birthday?
It seems to me like that should also be off-limits, but apparently the Toronto Blue Jays disagree.
The team wished Clayton Richard a happy 36th birthday via Twitter yesterday.
RT to wish @CRThrees a happy 36th birthday!— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 12, 2019
Have a great day, lefty! 🎂🎈🎁 pic.twitter.com/2qFcbB4w7H
Then, on the very same day, they proceeded to announce the reinstatement of Elvis Luciano and that in order to make room, they were releasing Richard.
ROSTER MOVE:— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 12, 2019
We've reinstated RHP Elvis Luciano from the 60-day IL. To make room, LHP Clayton Richard has been released. pic.twitter.com/CJsWrp2uxB
Richard has suffered from multiple injuries this season, including his right knee and left lat.
On top of that, 19 year-old Luciano was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and had to be activated for the final 19 games of the season for the Blue Jays to retain his rights, according to Sportsnet.
He'll be active in time for next Thursday's game again the Boston Red Sox.
Still, many are questioning the team's move to do all this on Richard's birthday.
Man the business of baseball sucks!!— Barry Davis (@BarryDavis_) September 12, 2019
Clayton Richard spends his birthday getting told he's been released by the #BlueJays
And some are questioning their move to release him at all.
Strongly disagree with #BlueJays releasing Clayton Richard. And on his birthday no less. Yuck. I won’t pretend he was Cy Young material, but I thought he ate up some valuable innings. Couldn't they have released someone else?— Miss Blue Jay (@MissBlueJay13) September 12, 2019
But whatever the reason may be for the decision, any day other than yesterday would have been a better day to make the announcement.
Join the conversation Load comments