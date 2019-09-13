Toronto Blue Jays wish player a Happy Birthday and then release him

Everyone knows it's unacceptable to break up with someone on their birthday, but what about releasing a baseball player on their birthday?

It seems to me like that should also be off-limits, but apparently the Toronto Blue Jays disagree.

The team wished Clayton Richard a happy 36th birthday via Twitter yesterday.

RT to wish @CRThrees a happy 36th birthday!



Have a great day, lefty! 🎂🎈🎁 pic.twitter.com/2qFcbB4w7H — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 12, 2019

Then, on the very same day, they proceeded to announce the reinstatement of Elvis Luciano and that in order to make room, they were releasing Richard.

ROSTER MOVE:



We've reinstated RHP Elvis Luciano from the 60-day IL. To make room, LHP Clayton Richard has been released. pic.twitter.com/CJsWrp2uxB — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 12, 2019

Richard has suffered from multiple injuries this season, including his right knee and left lat.

On top of that, 19 year-old Luciano was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and had to be activated for the final 19 games of the season for the Blue Jays to retain his rights, according to Sportsnet.

He'll be active in time for next Thursday's game again the Boston Red Sox.

Still, many are questioning the team's move to do all this on Richard's birthday.

Man the business of baseball sucks!!

Clayton Richard spends his birthday getting told he's been released by the #BlueJays — Barry Davis (@BarryDavis_) September 12, 2019

And some are questioning their move to release him at all.

Strongly disagree with #BlueJays releasing Clayton Richard. And on his birthday no less. Yuck. I won’t pretend he was Cy Young material, but I thought he ate up some valuable innings. Couldn't they have released someone else? — Miss Blue Jay (@MissBlueJay13) September 12, 2019

But whatever the reason may be for the decision, any day other than yesterday would have been a better day to make the announcement.