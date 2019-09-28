You can go for an epic hot air balloon ride less than 3 hours from Toronto

If you've been looking for a not-so-ordinary way to spend your weekend, why not take a ride in a hot air balloon?

Well if you're willing to drive about two and a half hours outside Toronto and cross the American border, you can do just that at Letchworth State Park.

The park, which is located in New York, is 27 km long and contains over 20 waterfalls.

It's been called "The Grand Canyon of the East" and has an in-park museum that highlights the rich history of the area.

It's also been named one of the top five romantic spots by Reserve America.

Hot air balloons fly about 2,000 ft. above the park, providing a priceless view of its natural beauty.

Flights usually take about 45 to 60 minutes, but they advise to set aside about three hours for the excursion as weather conditions can shorten or lengthen it.

Unfortunately, balloon flights don't come cheap. They'll set you back about $285 per person, so it's best to save it for an extra special occasion.

And, though the rides are weather dependent ⁠— with the most reliable flying weather in June, July and August ⁠— boarding pass gift certificates are valid for a whole year and can be rescheduled depending on conditions.

To make the flight even more memorable, each one is concluded with a celebratory (non-alcoholic) toast, a French tradition that began in the 1700s.

Weather permitting, hot air balloons in Letchworth State Park fly Monday to Saturday from May to mid-October.