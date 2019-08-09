Seniors in Toronto are under investigation for playing euchre

Believe it or not, some senior citizens in Toronto are in hot water for playing euchre, a trick-taking card game from the 1800s.

They're under investigation by a team of Scarborough Community Recreation supervisors, the City’s Gaming Services division for paying $1.25 to play three hours of euchre, according to the Toronto Sun.

It sounds crazy, and it is crazy.

A buy-in of $1.25 is apparently too much, and a sign posted in the Scarborough Village room where they play orders the seniors to only charge 25 cents, according to the Sun.

Jaclyn Carlisle, a city spokesman confirmed to the Sun that the investigation is to ensure allowable activities are “consistent with federal and provincial legislation.”

Thankfully, Mayor John Tory came out today and said what everybody was already thinking.

In a statement, Tory said he "asked the general manager of parks and recreation to stand down and reassign the 'anti-fun police.'"

We should be doing everything possible to ensure our community centres are welcoming places for everyone, especially our seniors. Getting together and doing things like playing euchre will keep seniors happier and healthier. — John Tory (@JohnTory) August 9, 2019

He added that we have more important things to focus on as a city, and that the original buy-in fee should be reinstated.

"I am sure if there is any danger of Las Vegas-style gambling breaking out en masse in our community centres, we will know about it," he said.

"In the meantime, I will be speaking to some of the seniors involved to offer an apology from the Mayor and to tell them we are fixing this immediately."