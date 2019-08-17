Toronto is getting a '90s themed sitcom escape room

It's pretty clear we're all binge-watching Friends over and over in an attempt to satisfy our '90s nostalgia, but now there might be another way.

Toronto is getting a '90s sitcom trivia escape room, and it's sure to put your knowledge of the decade's best TV shows to the test.

The new spot combines trivia questions with escape room puzzles, and questions will mention sitcoms such as Seinfeld, The Simpsons, Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and more.

Teams are tasked with finding clues, solving puzzles and answering trivia questions to reveal codes in order to escape the rooms within 60 minutes.

"While some escape rooms can be solved based on common sense, wit and math alone, we throw in pop culture references as well," their website states.

"You’ll need a very basic knowledge of 90's Sitcoms in order to make it through our rooms. Don’t worry, you’ll have the game-master there to assist if you get stuck."

Escape This 90's Sitcom will be in Toronto from September 6 to October 20, and you can book tickets in advance online.