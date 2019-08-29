Toronto to allow dogs to swim in some public pools this weekend

You finally won't have to leave your furry best friend at home while you enjoy the last of what summer has to offer ⁠— because on this coming Sunday only, 10 public pool locations across Toronto will allow dogs to swim and join in on the fun.

According to Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation, all dogs must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or older, and one adult can bring a maximum of two dogs to the pool.

The following outdoor pool locations will be participating in the Summer Dog Swim: Blantyre, Halbert, Goulding, Greenwood, High Park, Kiwanis, Ledbury, Monarch, Rotary and Stanley.

You can take your dog to one of these Toronto pools and they can have a swim before they drain and clean them out for the season...#Toronto pic.twitter.com/sGV73IAbAZ — Joanne Wilder (@joannewilder) August 29, 2019

Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation is also encouraging pet parents to bring an extra dog toy along to donate to Toronto Animal Services.

Be sure to check the Facebook event for exact times at different locations.