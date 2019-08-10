Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
ontario place toronto

You could soon be able to swim at Ontario Place again

Once upon a time, Ontario Place had four beautiful beaches open to the public. 

A lot has changed since then, but some are arguing we should reopen a beach at Ontario Place. 

Ontario Place For All is a campaign to keep the area a free, open and accessible waterfront park for everyone to use and enjoy.

They're organizing a gathering today for those who want to discuss the potential for a new swimming access point at Ontario Place. 

They say the water at Ontario Place is tested on a weekly basis and consistently comes up as some of the cleanest water along the Toronto Waterfront.

"Ontario Place needs to add a swimming pier and open the beaches to the public (again)!," they say. 

The informal gathering is happening on the southwest end of Ontario Place at 2 p.m. for anyone interested in discussing ⁠— and fantasizing ⁠— about restoring swimming access to Ontario Place. 

