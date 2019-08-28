One of the most popular GoodLife Fitness locations in Toronto is closing

The GoodLife Fitness at Yonge and Dundas has announced that it's closing.

The Canadian gym chain announced today that their lease at Toronto's busiest intersection is ending, and the owner of the building at 319 Yonge Street has decided to sell the space to someone else.

In a letter GoodLife sent out to members today, the chain said the YDS club will remain open until September 27, at exactly 6 p.m.

"We want you to know that this decision was not something that GoodLife wanted to make," said the letter.

"As you know, the real estate market in Toronto is very competitive...We were hoping to resolve this issue and only very recently received notice that the property owner had signed an agreement with a new tenant."

So Goodlife is closing the Yonge/Dundas location at the end of September!!! THAT SUCKS for me!!!! — Marcel Watier (@TorontoHabsfan) August 28, 2019

It's unclear which organization will be taking over the space, which is surprisingly large considering it's sandwiched into such a crowded building.

Naturally, this bad news for anyone with a membership at this location (which actually used to be an Extreme Fitness), but to be fair, some of the equipment is pretty old, and the showers need some work.

The Goodlife Fitness at Yonge and Dundas is closing next month and I'm not surprised because the location was pretty shit lmao but I'm also a bit sad because that's where I activated my membership 💔 — Lola (@funzies_) August 28, 2019

Those with a One Location Membership will have their memberships automatically transferred to the club they use the most on Jan. 1, 2020. Thankfully there are plenty of other GoodLife locations scattered around downtown Toronto.