glow in the dark soccer toronto

Toronto just got Canada's first indoor glow-in-the-dark soccer facility

There's a new spot in town for physical activity with a fun twist.

Soccer Glow Kingdom, at 2338 Major Mackenzie Dr. West, lets you play soccer in a room that's entirely glow-in-the-dark.

It's the first of its kind in Canada, and drop-ins are just $10

The neon soccer studio opened in June and also has a glowing pool table, a lounge area and foosball. 

All the accessories in this facility, including pinnies and soccer balls, glow in addition to the field itself.

While drop-ins are available, they also allow booking in advance as well as events and birthday parties

There are no cleats allowed on this soccer field, so don't forget your indoor shoes!

Soccer Glow Kingdom is open seven days a week, so you can have fun while exercising in a new-and-improved way, any day of the week. 

