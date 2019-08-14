Cliff jumping is the newest activity coming to Canada's Wonderland

Hawaii is dope and Malta is great, but if grabbing big air is the only thing on your vacation agenda, look no further than Vaughan, Ontario.

Canada's Wonderland just announced a new "multi-level cliff jumping attraction" for guests inside its Splash Works water park.

Set to open in time for the 2020 summer season, Mountain Bay Cliffs seeks to emulate the experience of cliff jumping into gorgeous tropical waters, minus the expense of actually travelling somewhere cool.

Visitors who partake will be able to choose from a variety of different height points to start their jumps. The tallest peak to conquer will rise a full 25 feet into the air.

"We’re committed to finding new ways to deliver fun, immersive and memorable experiences to guests of all ages," said the amusement park's GM in a release on Wednesday. "The addition of Mountain Bay Cliffs in Splash Works will offer our guests a unique outdoor experience unlike any other."

It's certainly cheaper than booking a trip to Waimea Bay or Bali.