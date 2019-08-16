People keep getting stuck on rides at Canada's Wonderland

What's worse than getting trapped in the pouring rain while enjoying a day at your favourite amusement park?

Getting trapped in the rain while you're stuck on a malfunctioning roller coaster.

A fully packed train unexpectedly stopped on the tracks of the Dragon Fyre coaster at Canada's Wonderland yesterday, leaving dozens of riders confused, annoyed, and then very, very wet.

People got stuck on the Dragon Fyre roller coaster at Canada's Wonderland yesterday #Toronto #Vaughan pic.twitter.com/Y3l9VUL23k — blogTO (@blogTO) August 16, 2019

A representative for Canada's Wonderland confirmed that the Dragon Fyre roller coaster stopped at approximately 3:20 p.m.

"In less than 10 minutes, the train was returned to the station and guests exited. After an inspection by the park maintenance team, the ride was restarted several minutes later," reads a statement from the Vaughan, Ontario theme park.

"The ride is open and operating normally."

Video footage of the incident is nonetheless sparking some conversation about what some people think is an increase in broken coasters at the park this year.

@WonderlandNews thx wonderland for keeping us stuck on #vortex for 30 min today. All I got was a lousy free fountain drink. Also said we were to be walked off the ride. Then it just started going. #scariestrideever #thoughtitbreakapart #wontbebackforawhile no one told us a thing — Jay Reid (@ReidJayR) August 13, 2019

"I've seen so many rides stuck at Wonderland this year, best not to go there," commented one person on an Instagram post from 6ixbuzztv.

"This is like the 5th or 6th video I've seen like this in the past 2 months," wrote another. "I guess each ride runs hundreds of times a day, so it's a tiny percentage. But still."

It doesn't seem like an entirely new phenomenon, based on tweets and Instagram posts from years past. We have, however, seen more "stuck on a ride at Wonderland" videos go viral this year thanks in large part to sites like 6ixbuzz.

So went to wonderland and my ride got stuck on the tracks. #yukonstriker pic.twitter.com/b7KR8rap8X — ⚓️ BeachBum ⚓️ (@beachellajacobs) May 17, 2019

Despite any hiccups, Canada's Wonderland maintains an excellent safety record.

"At Canada's Wonderland, we have plenty of exciting rides and shows for everyone, and we are proud to have earned one of the best safety records in the industry," reads the amusement park's website. "We are committed to providing our guests with a safe environment and enjoyable day."

In fact, thanks to Canada's strict safety testing procedures, injuries are much lower at amusement parks here than in the U.S.

There have been no deaths at any amusement park in the country since 1998, according to Global News, and 95 per cent of all injuries sustained on Ontario roller coasters every year are said to be related to rider behaviour.