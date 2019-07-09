Toronto Raptors ranked the most popular basketball team in the world
The Toronto Raptors were the most popular basketball team in the world according to the latest stats derived from Instagram.
The NBA champions had 28.9 million interactions on the social media platform last month, according to Deportes & Fianzas, a website that publishes social media analysis related to sports management.
📲🏀 TOP 10 most popular basketball teams in the world ranked by total interactions on #instagram during june 2019! 💙💬— Deportes&Finanzas® (@DeporFinanzas) July 9, 2019
1.@Raptors 🇨🇦
2.@warriors 🇺🇸
3.@Bucks 🇺🇸
4.@FBBasketbol 🇹🇷
5.@nyknicks 🇺🇸
6.@chicagobulls 🇺🇸
7.@celtics 🇺🇸
8.@Lakers 🇺🇸
9.@PelicansNBA 🇺🇸
10.@spurs 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5ylacCmQUm
The Raptors’ championship rivals, the Golden State Warriors, were ranked in second and received 24.8 million interactions.
After the top two NBA teams, this high volume of attention significantly dropped to less than 5,000 for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Join the conversation Load comments