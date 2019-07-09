Road closures for the Honda Indy in Toronto are going to add to the loud and hectic week in the city.

The annual Honda Indy is back July 12 to 14 for another action packed year. With the race brings a lot of road closures starting early in the week.

Road closures for this racing event will begin on July 10 at noon. This includes Southbound Strachan Ave. from Fleet St. to Lake Shore Blvd. West.

Then, starting July 10 at 8 p.m. Lake Shore Blvd. West will be closed from Strachan Ave. to British Columbia Dr.



These roads will remain closed all weekend, and are scheduled to be reopened on July 14 at 11 p.m.