Warriors fans sucker-punched on Toronto street last night

After Toronto Raptors fans were shunned for cheering when Kevin Durant got injured last night, a few Torontonians continued this bad behaviour after the Raptors’ one-point loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5.

A video of Warriors fans being physically confronted after the game outside of Scotiabank Arena is circulating on social media. Toronto police are investigating this alleged assault.

“We are aware of the video and we would encourage the individual to come forward and speak to police,” Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu told 680 NEWS.

In the video, two men wearing Golden State Warriors jerseys are pushed over while crossing the street.

One of the Warriors fans confronts the person who pushed him, but as he walks closer, a man in a black hoodie runs up from behind and sucker punches him in the face.

A #Warriors fan was sucker punched outside Scotiabank Arena after Game 5 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/x89bTAd0Io — blogTO (@blogTO) June 11, 2019

Raptors fans are shocked by this violence and bad sport behaviour.

Game 6 is this Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Hopefully Raptors fans will be back to their classy selves by then.