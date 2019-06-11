Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
raptors warriors

Warriors fans sucker-punched on Toronto street last night

Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After Toronto Raptors fans were shunned for cheering when Kevin Durant got injured last night, a few Torontonians continued this bad behaviour after the Raptors’ one-point loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5.

A video of Warriors fans being physically confronted after the game outside of Scotiabank Arena is circulating on social media. Toronto police are investigating this alleged assault. 

“We are aware of the video and we would encourage the individual to come forward and speak to police,” Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu told 680 NEWS.

In the video, two men wearing Golden State Warriors jerseys are pushed over while crossing the street.

One of the Warriors fans confronts the person who pushed him, but as he walks closer, a man in a black hoodie runs up from behind and sucker punches him in the face.

Raptors fans are shocked by this violence and bad sport behaviour.  

Game 6 is this Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Hopefully Raptors fans will be back to their classy selves by then.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

This is what Jurassic Park looked like for Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Warriors fans sucker-punched on Toronto street last night

Oprah in Toronto was just cancelled because of the NBA Finals

Raptors fans getting bashed for cheering Kevin Durant injury

Toronto Raptors come up just short against the Warriors in Game 5

Someone just created giant Nav Bhatia Superfan heads to cheer on the Raptors

Monster Energy Drinks is suing the Toronto Raptors over logo

Toronto artist recreating the most epic moments in Raptors' historic playoff run