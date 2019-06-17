Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Raptors fans are climbing on everything to see the championship parade

Raptors fans are climbing seemingly every elevated surface in downtown Toronto to catch a glimpse of the championship parade.

One fan somehow climbed the Nathan Phillips Square arches to rise above the sea of thousands of people crowded outside of city hall.

To get a bird's eye view of the parade, one man is doing the CN Tower EdgeWalk.

At Nathan Phillips Square, fans are hoisting each other up to get a better vantage point of the rally that will commence at the end of the parade.

All of the gates surrounding the square are lined with people, and every TTC bus that’s barricading streets is topped with fans. Even a garbage truck is crowded with people.

At the corner of Queen Street West and University Avenue, fans climbed streetlights at every corner. Even a man with a broken leg somehow scaled a pole.

toronto raptors parade

Not even the street signs are safe. Photo by Lauren O'Neil.

Those who had a height advantage had the best chance of watching the floats parade through the streets. 

toronto raptors parade

Fans at the back of a garbage truck to get a better glimpse of the parade. Photo by blogTO.

From street level, it was lucky if you even caught a glimpse. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

