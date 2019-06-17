Toronto Raptors fans are climbing on everything to see the championship parade

Raptors fans are climbing seemingly every elevated surface in downtown Toronto to catch a glimpse of the championship parade.

Raps fans finding ways to watch the parade pic.twitter.com/br8w4XJMNY — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2019

One fan somehow climbed the Nathan Phillips Square arches to rise above the sea of thousands of people crowded outside of city hall.

To get a bird's eye view of the parade, one man is doing the CN Tower EdgeWalk.

At Nathan Phillips Square, fans are hoisting each other up to get a better vantage point of the rally that will commence at the end of the parade.

All of the gates surrounding the square are lined with people, and every TTC bus that’s barricading streets is topped with fans. Even a garbage truck is crowded with people.

At the corner of Queen Street West and University Avenue, fans climbed streetlights at every corner. Even a man with a broken leg somehow scaled a pole.

Those who had a height advantage had the best chance of watching the floats parade through the streets.

From street level, it was lucky if you even caught a glimpse.