Toronto Raptors fans are climbing on everything to see the championship parade
Raptors fans are climbing seemingly every elevated surface in downtown Toronto to catch a glimpse of the championship parade.
Raps fans finding ways to watch the parade pic.twitter.com/br8w4XJMNY— TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 17, 2019
One fan somehow climbed the Nathan Phillips Square arches to rise above the sea of thousands of people crowded outside of city hall.
A #Raptors fan climbed up on the arches at Nathan Phillips Square #Toronto #WeTheNorth #WeTheNorthDay pic.twitter.com/HCg72jJjsm— blogTO (@blogTO) June 17, 2019
To get a bird's eye view of the parade, one man is doing the CN Tower EdgeWalk.
.@raptors fans really doing ANYTHING for a view of the parade 😂#WeTheNorthDay | @raptors pic.twitter.com/bqDyW98umF— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 17, 2019
At Nathan Phillips Square, fans are hoisting each other up to get a better vantage point of the rally that will commence at the end of the parade.
#Raptors fans are climbing everything they can to get a better view of the #RaptorsParade in #Toronto 🏀 #WeTheNorth #WeTheNorthDay pic.twitter.com/313riQAbMG— blogTO (@blogTO) June 17, 2019
All of the gates surrounding the square are lined with people, and every TTC bus that’s barricading streets is topped with fans. Even a garbage truck is crowded with people.
#Raptors fans are starting to climb on garbage trucks #WeTheNorth #WeTheNorthDay #Toronto pic.twitter.com/5YgBZHRGXg— blogTO (@blogTO) June 17, 2019
At the corner of Queen Street West and University Avenue, fans climbed streetlights at every corner. Even a man with a broken leg somehow scaled a pole.
Those who had a height advantage had the best chance of watching the floats parade through the streets.
From street level, it was lucky if you even caught a glimpse.
