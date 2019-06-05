Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 5 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors

A Toronto Raptors fan hung a poster of Kawhi Leonard in the Louvre

The Louvre Museum in Paris just added a new piece of art to their collection: Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard.

A Raptors fan posted a video of her placing an image of Leonard dunking over the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.

 

When the Raptors won the NBA Eastern Conference Finals 4-2 over the Bucks, the official Toronto Raptors Instagram page posted the same image of Leonard with the caption, “Hang this in the Louvre.”

Hang this in the Louvre

A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on

This fan took the post seriously.

In another post at the Louvre, the Instagram user wrote, "If y'all are wondering why I flew to Paris, this is why," accompanied by an image of her holding the poster of Leonard dunking next to the portrait of Mona Lisa.

Kawhi Leonard Louvre

A screenshot of the now-deleted photo of a Toronto Raptors fan hanging Kawhi Leonard at the Louvre. Image via Athina Vandame.

The photo has since been removed from her Instagram profile, but screenshots and reposts can be still seen on several other accounts. 

Lead photo by

Athina Vandame

