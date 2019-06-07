Toronto neighbourhoods are hosting free screenings of the NBA Finals

For some Raptors fans, crowding into Jurassic Park for the NBA Finals is the only way to watch the game. For others, elbowing through crowds may not be of interest. But, there are still lots of free public viewing parties in the city where fans can rally together in a less hectic environment.

For Game 4 on Friday night, Aga Khan Park, outside of the Aga Khan Museum, will be projecting Game 4 on the museum’s front wall.

Sorauren Park, otherwise known as "Jurassic ParkDALE!" is also screening the game and encouraging fans to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

Downsview Park has created Jurassic Park North, located at the Warehouse Event Venue, and Woodbine Park is hosting Jurassic Park East.

Organizers are making sure you won't have to travel too far to find a spot to watch.

Crow's Theatre in Leslieville will also be hosting a free screening of Game 5 on Monday.

And not to be left out, Ontario Place will also be screening the NBA Finals for free.

Even travellers and commuters at Union Station have a place to watch the game. The train station put up a central screen for fans on the move to watch the game.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals takes place Friday at 9 p.m., and Game 5 will be Monday at 9 p.m.