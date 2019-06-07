Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto raptors

Toronto FC is showing the Raptors game but Jays fans left in the dark

Toronto sports fans are at a crossroads right now: The Raptors are heading into the highly-anticipated Game 4 tonight, but the Jays are playing too. So is Toronto FC. What's a league-lover to do? 

Soccer-lovers are in the clear. BMO Field has announced that they'll be screening the NBA Finals on their jumbotron tonight, after TFC's match against Kansas City. 

It'll be an unprecedented event: never before has the massive display screen at the north end of the field been used to broadcast a TSN basketball game. 

Those who bought tickets to the TFC game will be allowed to stay behind and watch one of the most anticipated games in Raptors history for a viewing party of epic proportions. 

MLSE, who owns both the Raptors and Toronto FC, actually had to bump up the Kansas game from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. in order to catch the Raptors' 9 p.m. start time. 

Baseball-watchers, however, won't be so lucky. 

Jays fans will be heading to the Rogers Centre to see the team play against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight around 7 p.m. 

People have taken to social media to ask the Rogers Centre if they, too, plan on screening the Raptors vs. GSW game on its 33-foot-tall screen. 

But, it doesn't seem the Rogers Centre has picked up on the cues. The MLSE doesn't own the Jays (though Rogers does have an ownership stake in the MLSE) which might be why the incentive to promote other Toronto leagues might fall to the wayside.

Judging by social reactions, however, it could possibly have a positive effect on a low season for the Jays, and some extra coin for the Rogers Centre. 

For MLSE, the cross-promotion makes sense. 

"It's what the fans want," says Chris Shewfelt, the Vice President of Business Operations at MLSE. 

"The decision was not based on trying to sell more tickets to the Toronto FC game. There has been some additional sales, sure...but serving the fans is what we ultimately want to see." 

It looks like Jays game viewers will have to rush to the nearest bar after the Arizona match to catch a Toronto basketball game that might go down in history.

