Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Guapdad 4000

Rapper loses bet to Drake and walks Bay Bridge in a dinosaur costume

Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

There was a man dressed as a dinosaur on the Bay Bridge this  weekend.

If you spotted him and were wondering why, wonder no more. It's because of Drake.

California rapper Guapdad 4000 bet Drake that if the Raptors won the NBA championship, he would dress in a dinosaur costume and hold up a sign that says, "Kawhi + Drake Beat the Bay."

This weekend Drake posted a video of the rapper fulfilling his promise. "I always respect a man that honours his bets," Drake wrote.

People driving across the bridge were not impressed that a Californian was celebrating their opponent and honked at the dinosaur dressed rapper.

The bet was that Drake would post Guapdad's new 'Flossin' video if the Raptors lost, but Drake included a link to the video in a post anyway.

Lead photo by

Champagnepapi

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Rapper loses bet to Drake and walks Bay Bridge in a dinosaur costume

Oprah just showed her love for the Toronto Raptors

Justin Trudeau showed up in Toronto for the Raptors celebrations

Kawhi Leonard makes fun of his iconic laugh at Toronto Raptors celebrations

Doug Ford booed by crowd at Toronto Raptors victory celebrations

Toronto just announced it's renaming a downtown street to Raptors Way

Drake's plane is doing flyovers of the Raptors championship parade

Toronto Raptors fans are climbing on everything to see the championship parade