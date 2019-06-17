Rapper loses bet to Drake and walks Bay Bridge in a dinosaur costume

There was a man dressed as a dinosaur on the Bay Bridge this weekend.

If you spotted him and were wondering why, wonder no more. It's because of Drake.

California rapper Guapdad 4000 bet Drake that if the Raptors won the NBA championship, he would dress in a dinosaur costume and hold up a sign that says, "Kawhi + Drake Beat the Bay."

This weekend Drake posted a video of the rapper fulfilling his promise. "I always respect a man that honours his bets," Drake wrote.

People driving across the bridge were not impressed that a Californian was celebrating their opponent and honked at the dinosaur dressed rapper.

The bet was that Drake would post Guapdad's new 'Flossin' video if the Raptors lost, but Drake included a link to the video in a post anyway.