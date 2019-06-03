There are now 37 cities in Canada with their own versions of Jurassic Park

Thirty-seven cities across Canada now have their own Jurassic Parks, but Raptors fans don’t stop at the border. The NBA Finals are being viewed around the world.

Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, China, Italy, Japan and the Philippines all have Raptors viewing parties. Fans in India will be able to livestream the game on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for the first time, too.

Last night, as usual, the Jurassic Park outside of Scotiabank Arena was flooded with 10,000 people. Even Mayor John Tory was shooting baskets with fans.

But, this isn't the only viewing party in Toronto. Downsview Park in North York now has a screen set up, too.

Outside of Toronto, other towns have been approved by the MLSE to set up their own Jurassic Parks.

The not-so-short list includes Barrie, Innisfil, Oakville, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Richmond Hill, Welland, Newmarket, Orangeville, Halton Hills, Aurora, Stratford, Cambridge, Hamilton, Erin, Georgetown, Milton, Angus, Whitby, Ajax, Halton Hills, Markham, Newmarket, Pickering, Windsor and Oshawa.

Last week, Mississauga, Brampton, Burlington, Scarborough, Kingston and Halifax already had their projectors ready for Game 1.

Last night, our community gathered in @gsqbrampton to cheer on the @Raptors at Game 2 of the #NBAFinals against the Golden State Warriors! Game 3 takes place on Wednesday at 9 pm. Full game schedule: https://t.co/NfnDpx1IZW #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/XwHb3AihlR — City of Brampton (@CityBrampton) June 3, 2019

Just in time for Game 2, London, Ont., announced that the game would be projected downtown at Dundas Place. Kingston Ont., shut down Springer Market Square to view the game, while Waterloo and Guelph have also set up their own Jurassic Parks in the city.

Hundreds brave wet, cold weather to attend Raptors block party https://t.co/rRO117X0sc pic.twitter.com/J3E6iXwB32 — HalifaxToday (@HalifaxToday) June 3, 2019

In Midland, over 100 people showed up to watch the game on a projector in a downtown parking lot last night.

Almonte, a town outside of Ottawa, was also determined find a space for fans to rally together. Almonte is believed to be the birthplace of James Naismith, the founder of basketball.

Halifax is the only city outside of Ontario that officially has their own Jurassic Parks, but fans in Vancouver, Montreal, Winnipeg and Calgary are hoping that will change soon.