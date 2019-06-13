If the weather is wet and threatening tonight, Jurassic Park could move indoors to Scotiabank Arena for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The MLSE announced that they are monitoring weather conditions closely and will determine whether the viewing party will be indoors at 5 p.m.

“The Raptors tailgate events in Maple Leaf Square are a long-standing tradition for our fans and we look forward to that tradition continuing for tonight’s historic game,” Charzie Abendanio, MLSE manager of corporate communications, said.

There is a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms tonight, so it will be a close watch. The MLSE will update fans with more information later this afternoon.