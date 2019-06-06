Fan who shoved Kyle Lowry identified as part owner of the Warriors

The drama surrounding Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry's courtside fray with a fan during Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland last night is proving more intense than initially thought — chiefly on account of who that fan was.

Meet Mark Stevens: A Silicon Valley venture capitalist worth some $2.3 billion, according to Forbes, and the owner of a minority stake in the Golden State Warriors.

Axios reported Thursday morning that he was the man seen needlessly pushing Lowry (and allegedly hurling vulgarities) after the point guard tried to save a ball from going out of bounds during the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's away game at the Oracle Arena.

SCOOP: Mark Stevens, the person who pushed Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry at last night's NBA Finals game, is not just any fan, but venture capitalist — and part Warriors owner, multiple sources confirmed to Axios.https://t.co/UL5SqKZc7u — Axios (@axios) June 6, 2019

The Golden State Warriors confirmed not even one hour later that the rumours were true: Stevens does indeed own part of the team and he was the man who pushed Lowry while sitting courtside at Game 3.

"Mr. Stevens' behaviour last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization," reads a statement issued Thursday afternoon.

"We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct."

The fan who shoved Kyle Lowry during Game 3 was Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens, via @inafried.pic.twitter.com/ym1elqWH5S — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 6, 2019

"There is no place for such interaction between fans—or anyone—and players at an NBA game," continues Golden State's statement, echoing comments made by Lowry during his now widely-shared post game interview last night.

"Mr. Stevens will not be in attendance at any of the remaining games of the 2019 NBA Finals."

It remains to be seen if Stevens will face any further disciplinary measures, such as a complete ban from all NBA games (as per Lowry's request).

Say the Golden State Warriors: "Review of this matter is ongoing."