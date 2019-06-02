Sports & Play
Barack Obama is in Toronto for the NBA Finals

Barack Obama has arrived in Toronto to catch Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Warriors.

Fresh off an impromptu meeting this weekend with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, the former President of the United States was seen entering Scotiabank Arena with Raptors' President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujuri.

No word on who Obama will be cheering for. He's a friend of Ujuri's but also has met the Warriors at the White House during their previous NBA title wins.

Raptors

