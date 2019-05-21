Toronto's biggest waterpark opens for the season this weekend

This summer might possibly be the hottest in human history (thanks El Nino), so grab your speedos and get ready to soak in the communal waters of Wet'n'Wild.

The 45-acre tropical-themed water park, which most people will remember as Wild Water Kingdom, is officially opening May 25 for the summer season.

Home to the fourth largest wave pool in Canada, the park has seen major renovations since re-branding as Wet'n'Wild in 2016 and closing for all of 2017.

According to the park, it's spent more than $30 million on revamping the grounds—just check out all the before and after pics on their Instagram.

Prepare for the sounds of kids shrieking and water rushing at this sprawling wonderland of wading pools and slippery slides like the Klondike Express or the Typhoon.

If you buy your tickets online, its $42.95 for people who are four feet-tall or more (a.k.a. adults) and $32.95 for kid and seniors.