We The North flags are taking over Toronto

To most Canadians, the idea of calling Toronto "The North" is as laughable as it is grossly inaccurate.

And yet, in the the world of NBA basketball, that's undoubtedly what we are: We are the mother-freaking North.

High off the Toronto Raptors' Eastern Conference championship win and last night's successful NBA Finals Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, individuals, businesses, civic institutions and historic landmarks alike are shouting our city's unofficial slogan from the rooftops.

Or rather, they're displaying huge black and white banners all over the place.

From City Hall...

To the Rogers Centre...

And Pearson Airport...

To the CN Tower...

On pavement...

On fences...

Raptors Pride can even be seen on digital highway displays.

The Princes' Gates outside Toronto's Exhibition Place is the latest high-profile spot to get a 'We The North'-style makeover in light of The Raptors' first ever NBA Finals bid.

It's pretty majestic, as you can see.

But, equally majestic are the smaller signs in the hands of citizens, in the windows of TTC buses and in the homes and workplaces of Raptors fans.

What a fine time to be a sports fan — or simply a fan of fandom itself — in the City of Toronto.