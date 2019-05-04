There's a spectacular lilac festival near Toronto this spring

Who doesn't love lilacs? Their bright purple petals combined with their sweet and subtle fragrance make them one of the prettiest and underrated flowers out there.

So, if you're a fan of these beautiful blooms, then making a visit to the Warkworth Lilac Festival this May is a must.

The opening festivities of this annual event will be held on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. The month-long festival is held in Warkworth, a quaint yet sophisticated town just 90 minutes east of Toronto.

There are countless varieties of lilacs ranging from white to ultra violet, and this festival has them all. The most common lilac blooms for only two weeks in late May, but you'll be able to get a glimpse at early and late blooming varieties that show their peak colours over this thirty day period.

Probably the best part of the festival is the Millennium Lilac Trail, a 2.6 km creek side walking path, where you'll find yourself surrounded by 300+ plantings representing over 60 varieties of lilacs.

As bloom times vary, you'll be able to enjoy a range of colours and fragrances between late May and late June during the 'Thirty Days of Lilacs.'

During the opening weekend, the Millennium Lilac Trail will also be hosting a Crafters' Market, where you'll be able to scoop up some local goods from vendors like cheese boards, flower vases, honey, jewellery, and so much more.

You can of course, purchase gorgeous bouquets of fresh lilacs to take home, too!

There are tons of events happening over the course of this month-long festival, so be sure to check out the events calendar before planning your trip.