drake raptors

San Francisco radio station won't play Drake during NBA Finals

A San Francisco radio station is refusing to play Drake during the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

R&B station KBLX (102.9 FM) posted on Twitter, “Since @Drake is the @Raptors #1 fan, 102.9 KBLX is in our feelings...we’ve decided to ban all Drake’s music from our playlist until the NBA Finals are done.”

The station said Drake was showing no love for the Warriors.

Considering Drake is both a Torontonian and the Raptors’ global ambassador, there is no chance he is cheering on any other team.

But Warriors all-star player Klay Thompson is still willing to keep Drake on his playlist.

When he was asked in a press conference if he will be listening to Drake during the finals, Thompson said, "If it's a bad song, I'll skip it. But if it's one of his hits, I'll play it. I've been a Drake fan since I was in high school. He's a great artist. Do I like him as a Raptor fan? Nope. But I like him as a musician.”

Thompson said he will be skipping “Hotline Bling” and any of Drake’s “soft R&B” songs. “I’m in kill mode,” he added.

