Religious protesters showed up in Toronto to complain about Anime North

Anime North isn't just a three-day celebration for cosplay, manga, and Japenese pop culture—it's a congregation for sinning heretics, too, according to some.

This past Sunday, a group of rallyers showed up outside the Toronto Congress Centre to protest the annual convention Anime North, now in its 22nd year.

According to one convention attendee, a group of "self-proclaimed Texans" decided to spend the Lord's day protesting anime-loving world and "its lusts".

They held posters saying "Jesus is God alone" (sorry Ryuk, guess you're not a shinigami then?) and other such signs indicating that cosplayers are headed straight for the fiery depths of hell (see you there Hozuki).

This isn't the first year protestors have swarmed Anime North: last year's saw similar behaviour. Past attendees have reported being singled out and verbally harassed (to which they chanted "Hentai! Hentai!" back at rallyers).

bruh look whos at anime north 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LYVJkSykXL — 𖤐 Flynn 𖤐 @ ADULTHOOD (@LOVESlCKDEAD) May 26, 2019

Another sign from this year (a personal favourite) said: "Enjoying your 'self' with sports, entertainment, partying, acting 'cool', looking 'hot' is your worldly pleasure and temporary."

Sorry cosplayers, I guess you'll have to find another way to make senpai notice you.