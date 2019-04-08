Sports & Play
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto FC

Win Toronto FC tickets

Sports & Play
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Soccer season is back, Toronto! Want to see a game this season? We've teamed up with MLSE to give you a chance to win tickets to the match at BMO Field on April 19.

Check out all the contest details here.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Ontario is about to legalize tailgating for sports fans

Win Toronto FC tickets

The 5 cutest baby animals at the Toronto Zoo right now

Toronto's newest community centre named after a famous boxer is about to open

7 adult summer camps near Toronto

You can go on an epic horseback riding adventure near Toronto

Scalpers in a foul mood over the Toronto Blue Jays

The top 10 meeting rooms you can rent in Toronto